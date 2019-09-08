BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.67 N/A -1.00 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1229.25 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 345.86%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 38.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.