BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.60 N/A -1.00 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 281.94% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $13.75. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 201.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.