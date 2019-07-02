BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.55 N/A -1.00 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. In other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 283.01% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $13.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 3.6% respectively. About 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.86% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.