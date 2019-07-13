BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparison side by side

Since BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.45 N/A -1.00 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 84.27 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 281.94% at a $13.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, which is potential 478.23% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 68.3% respectively. 1% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.