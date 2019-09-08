Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Ra Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Increased Its Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 32,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 78,583 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 46,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.21M market cap company. It closed at $3.14 lastly. It is up 44.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 16,959 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 20,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Proshare Limited Liability Corp accumulated 49,111 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.32M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 34,733 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 14,777 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Summit Group Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0% stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Great Point Lc owns 5.96 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 27,135 shares. Aperio Grp Lc, California-based fund reported 21,103 shares.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2019 : BCRX, PDD, SQQQ, NOK, KSS, QQQ, VCYT, AMD, LYG, MNK, RELX, STM – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCryst down 49% premarket on underwhelming Phase 3 results for BCX7353 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Galidesivir – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,519 are held by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.10M shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 1.29M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 256,085 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 63 shares. 42,796 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. 36,204 were reported by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 387,753 shares. Jump Trading Llc stated it has 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Covington Cap Management accumulated 950 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Capital Impact Advsr Limited reported 42,237 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.15% or 839,613 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio.