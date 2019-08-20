Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holder Ra Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 291,352 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 73,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 164,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 237,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.26M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Intriguing Data For Next Gen Factor D Inhibitor, Competition Abounds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Collapsed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCryst +2.4% as director buys 3,000 shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCryst up 8% premarket on new BCX7353 data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Tower Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Oakworth Capital owns 100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.02% or 10,972 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 149,535 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 10,470 shares. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 1,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 10,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 902,660 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 1.34M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Cheyne Capital Mngmt (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 50,000 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 5,115 shares to 37,867 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).