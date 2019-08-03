Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holder Ra Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Price Rose, Coastline Trust Co Decreased by $448,000 Its Stake

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 889,557 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 460,233 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Emory University has 1.52% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 353 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 6,937 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2.21M shares. Blackrock Inc owns 8.70M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Com reported 1,207 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.02% stake. Acuta Partners Ltd Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 697 shares. One Trading LP owns 2,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 667 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Summit Securities Group Lc has 0.02% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 16,255 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 22,711 shares.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4,475 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

