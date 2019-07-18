Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.54 N/A -0.22 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 94.12

Table 1 demonstrates Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pure Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pure Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares and 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4% Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance while Pure Acquisition Corp. has 2.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.