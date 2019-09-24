Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.47
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 62.23% respectively. About 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
