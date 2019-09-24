Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.47 N/A -0.28 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 62.23% respectively. About 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.