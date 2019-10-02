Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|0.00
|6.27M
|-0.28
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|98,895,899.05%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 62.23% respectively. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 22.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 2.59% stronger performance.
Summary
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
