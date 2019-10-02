Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 0.00 6.27M -0.28 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 4 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 98,895,899.05% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 62.23% respectively. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 22.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.