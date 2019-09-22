Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.47 N/A -0.28 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 64.05%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Andina Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.