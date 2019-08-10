Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Contrasting side by side

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.83
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 74%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
