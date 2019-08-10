Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Contrasting side by side

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.83 N/A -0.28 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 74%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.