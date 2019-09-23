Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.47 N/A -0.28 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.