Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.47
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Demonstrates Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
