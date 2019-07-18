Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.54 N/A -0.22 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares and 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 2.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.