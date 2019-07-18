Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.54
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|155.23
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 18.5% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares and 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|-0.59%
|0.1%
|2.44%
|4.45%
|0%
|2.13%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -57.4% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 2.13% stronger performance.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.