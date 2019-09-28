Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 3.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 98,584,905.66% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6.27M 6 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s peers have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.