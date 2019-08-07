Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.55 N/A -0.28 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.