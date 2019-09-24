Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.47
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 56.12%. Insiders owned roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Graf Industrial Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
