Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.47 N/A -0.28 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 56.12%. Insiders owned roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Graf Industrial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.