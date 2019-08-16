Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Comparing side by side

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.64 N/A -0.28 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its average target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was less bearish than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.