Biocept Inc. (BIOC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.31 N/A -7.15 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 22 6.62 N/A 0.07 369.24

In table 1 we can see Biocept Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Biocept Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Biocept Inc. has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NeoGenomics Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Biocept Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Biocept Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biocept Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biocept Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, and a 239.25% upside potential. Competitively NeoGenomics Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 23.63%. The data provided earlier shows that Biocept Inc. appears more favorable than NeoGenomics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biocept Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 77.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26%

For the past year Biocept Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NeoGenomics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Biocept Inc.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.