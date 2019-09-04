Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.33 N/A -7.15 0.00 VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Biocept Inc. and VolitionRx Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biocept Inc. and VolitionRx Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.92 shows that Biocept Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VolitionRx Limited’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biocept Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, VolitionRx Limited has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. VolitionRx Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biocept Inc. and VolitionRx Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Biocept Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 246.70% and an $3 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biocept Inc. and VolitionRx Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 7.7%. 0.23% are Biocept Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, VolitionRx Limited has 7.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67%

For the past year Biocept Inc. was less bullish than VolitionRx Limited.

Summary

VolitionRx Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biocept Inc.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.