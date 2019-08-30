Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.43 N/A -7.15 0.00 OpGen Inc. 12 41.80 N/A -1.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biocept Inc. and OpGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7%

Volatility & Risk

Biocept Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, OpGen Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biocept Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival OpGen Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Biocept Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OpGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Biocept Inc. and OpGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OpGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biocept Inc. has a 231.42% upside potential and an average price target of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biocept Inc. and OpGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 13.4%. About 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of OpGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06%

For the past year Biocept Inc. has 17.43% stronger performance while OpGen Inc. has -73.06% weaker performance.

Summary

OpGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biocept Inc.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.