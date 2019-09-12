Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Biocept Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Biocept Inc. has 0.23% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Biocept Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.70% -186.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Biocept Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Biocept Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

Biocept Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 240.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 64.65%. With higher possible upside potential for Biocept Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Biocept Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biocept Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Biocept Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biocept Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Biocept Inc.’s competitors have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biocept Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biocept Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Biocept Inc. has a beta of 1.92 and its 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Biocept Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Biocept Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Biocept Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Biocept Inc.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.