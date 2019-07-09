Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Comparison side by side

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.60 N/A -9.44 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 65 65.70 N/A -2.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Biocept Inc. and Guardant Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -432.1% -214.6% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biocept Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Guardant Health Inc. is 10 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Guardant Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biocept Inc. and Guardant Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Biocept Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 191.26%. Guardant Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87 consensus target price and a 4.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Biocept Inc. is looking more favorable than Guardant Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biocept Inc. and Guardant Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 85.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.23% of Biocept Inc. shares. Competitively, Guardant Health Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -8.87% -19.22% -20% -55.98% -87.66% -3.27% Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04%

For the past year Biocept Inc. has -3.27% weaker performance while Guardant Health Inc. has 106.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.