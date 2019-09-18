Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) Comparison side by side

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.25 N/A -7.15 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 313 4.39 N/A 19.00 17.05

Table 1 demonstrates Biocept Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biocept Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biocept Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 242.74% for Biocept Inc. with average price target of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Biocept Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Biocept Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.