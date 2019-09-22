Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI) Reaches $4.20 52-Week High; Idacorp (IDA) Sellers Decreased By 15.23% Their Shorts

The stock of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.37 target or 4.00% above today’s $4.20 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $44.09 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $4.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.76 million more. The stock increased 9.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 301,561 shares traded or 561.88% up from the average. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) has risen 16.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) had a decrease of 15.23% in short interest. IDA’s SI was 1.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.23% from 1.72M shares previously. With 407,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA)’s short sellers to cover IDA’s short positions. The SI to Idacorp Inc’s float is 2.92%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 247,407 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 25.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, other North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.09 million. It operates in two divisions, Contract Research Services and Research Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $391,622 activity. 1,410 shares were bought by Neff R Matthew, worth $2,792. Leasure Robert Jr. had bought 11,500 shares worth $36,225. Oakley Daniel Thomas had bought 7,500 shares worth $14,925 on Friday, June 14. Perrow Wendy bought $36,200 worth of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) on Tuesday, September 10. Pitchford William D bought $44,400 worth of stock. $9,800 worth of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was bought by Downing Philip A on Monday, June 10. 500 shares were bought by Blumhoff Jill, worth $990.