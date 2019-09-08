Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) are Research Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 2 0.73 N/A -0.09 0.00 QIAGEN N.V. 38 5.18 N/A 0.80 46.97

Demonstrates Bioanalytical Systems Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -3.2% QIAGEN N.V. 0.00% 7.3% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. QIAGEN N.V. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bioanalytical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, QIAGEN N.V. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. QIAGEN N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bioanalytical Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Bioanalytical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.6% of QIAGEN N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Bioanalytical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.4%. Competitively, 3.6% are QIAGEN N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 2.54% 2.54% 0.5% 44.29% 16.09% 59.06% QIAGEN N.V. -5.94% -7.3% -2.36% 0.88% 4.37% 9.49%

For the past year Bioanalytical Systems Inc. has stronger performance than QIAGEN N.V.

Summary

QIAGEN N.V. beats Bioanalytical Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, other North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; and stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and VetronicsÂ’ products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. It offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. The company provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. It also offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. The companyÂ’s automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories; Modaplex, a multimodal automation system; QIAcube, a sample processing instrument; EZ1 Advanced XL for automated nucleic acid purification; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAscout that enables researchers to select and isolate viable single cells; PyroMark, a detection platform that enables real-time analysis and quantification of genetic mutations and DNA methylation patterns; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in healthcare and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.