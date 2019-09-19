Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASI) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Research Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 2 1.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Myriad Genetics Inc. 29 2.47 N/A 0.18 160.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -3.2% Myriad Genetics Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Myriad Genetics Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Myriad Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bioanalytical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bioanalytical Systems Inc. and Myriad Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myriad Genetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Myriad Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $37.5, with potential upside of 31.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.3% of Bioanalytical Systems Inc. shares and 0% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares. Bioanalytical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.4%. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioanalytical Systems Inc. 2.54% 2.54% 0.5% 44.29% 16.09% 59.06% Myriad Genetics Inc. 1.39% 6% -8.71% 0.83% -31.84% 0.24%

For the past year Bioanalytical Systems Inc. was more bullish than Myriad Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Myriad Genetics Inc. beats Bioanalytical Systems Inc.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, other North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; and stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and VetronicsÂ’ products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer. In addition, the company offers myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency; and GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients. Further, it provides biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.