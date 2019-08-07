Bio-Techne (TECH) to pay $0.32 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Plx Pharma (PLXP) Raised By 7.69%

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TECH) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Bio-Techne Corp’s current price of $194.15 translates into 0.16% yield. Bio-Techne Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.68% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 352,255 shares traded or 150.90% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend

Plx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. PLXP’s SI was 165,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 153,500 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Plx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s short sellers to cover PLXP’s short positions. The SI to Plx Pharma Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock increased 7.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 2,816 shares traded. PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) has risen 56.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXP News: 26/03/2018 PLX PHARMA INC PLXP.O : JANNEY CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $6 FROM $14

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Techne Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $27000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. The stock of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 4.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. It has a 61.95 P/E ratio. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Bio-Techne Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,364 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 8 shares. Kopp Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 6,498 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 10,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.64% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 424,346 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 71,749 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,986 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 14,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,841 shares stake.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. The company has market cap of $53.23 million. The Company’s lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development.