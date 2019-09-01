Bio Techne (TECH) Stake Held by 12 West Capital Management Lp; As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Botty Investors Has Cut Position by $5.00 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 121,239 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 514,385 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 426,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation & Tru has 0.07% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,216 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Blair William & Company Il owns 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 50,332 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh owns 69,112 shares. Fort Lp has 0.34% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Co holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability Corp has 1.37% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 44,186 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Van Eck Assocs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 520,564 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com owns 2,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% or 43,350 shares. 100 are held by First Financial Corporation In. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schroder Invest invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Comerica State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cornerstone Advisors has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Serv Limited Co has 7,238 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 9,429 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 112,600 shares. Bartlett & holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 2,570 shares. Gvo Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.68 million shares or 50.7% of all its holdings.