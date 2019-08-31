Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Lowered Position by $521,716

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 62,927 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 121,239 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 0.19% stake. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.5% or 240,475 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 143,123 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 0.02% or 52,213 shares. Sns Financial Grp Llc reported 17,259 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 19,465 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has 8,889 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Grp reported 117,153 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.47% or 28,679 shares. Albert D Mason holds 8,280 shares. Coho Partners reported 6,060 shares stake. Capwealth Advsr reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 24,890 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd invested 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,197 shares to 83,233 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PHUN,WK,DZSI,LIQT – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 That Promise More Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. FTC chief says prepared to break up big tech firms – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can a growth scare benefit tech stocks? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc A by 128,667 shares to 208,852 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 165,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,643 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).