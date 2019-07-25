Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Rose; As Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stock Rose, Venbio Select Advisor Upped Position by $13.50 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 755,095 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 37,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $209.89. About 70,639 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,739 shares to 284,814 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 15,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,550 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,917 shares. 1,181 were reported by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,928 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 44,864 shares. 12 West Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 5.77% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 36,279 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Osterweis Inc holds 0.56% or 44,935 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.67M shares. 17 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.09% or 490,320 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 80,346 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 6,941 shares. Leavell holds 0.4% or 17,851 shares.

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes BioDelivery (BDSI) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Announces Expanded Preferred Insurance Coverage For BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $283.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Llp invested in 0% or 539,966 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 37,158 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 54,507 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 0% or 1,883 shares. Invesco Limited holds 185,398 shares. State Street stated it has 82,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd accumulated 37,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage owns 13,250 shares. 21,385 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 159,500 shares stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Virtu Llc stated it has 0.02% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). First Allied Advisory Service invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).