Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Raised Position; Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose While Global Endowment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $390,600

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 352,255 shares traded or 150.90% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 2.68 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has 23,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Snyder Capital Management LP reported 0.26% stake. Sun Life Finance holds 3,035 shares. Pnc Serv Inc holds 0.01% or 47,057 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 2,540 shares. Caprock Group invested in 0.12% or 3,145 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 1.54M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 23,546 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C accumulated 1.34M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 14,067 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Com stated it has 2,834 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 17,364 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd reported 424,346 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nasdaq surges on big-tech strength, but most stocks decline – MarketWatch” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Justice Department opens antitrust review of tech companies – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: CVLT,SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow: No Longer A Tech Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 165,500 shares to 897,800 shares, valued at $180.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP: Should You Buy This 4.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.