Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $6.93 Million; Kiltearn Partners Llp Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 121,239 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63 million, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth accumulated 4,441 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 34,210 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Management Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trust Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,387 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 0.57% or 61,589 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 21,374 were reported by Estabrook Mgmt. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 64,900 shares. First City Cap Mgmt Inc holds 7,773 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Gp Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 150 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 658,305 shares stake. Fosun Intll Limited owns 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,200 shares. Citizens & Northern owns 19,220 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,938 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 841,316 shares to 568,184 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27 million shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.