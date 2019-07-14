Bio Techne (TECH) Position Boosted by First Light Asset Management Llc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Its Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 17 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97B, up from 18,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,816 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 25,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 92,659 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best Buy Is Making a Smart High-Tech Home Fitness Move – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ETFs in Focus on Cisco’s Acacia Buyout Deal – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hot tech sector, Wall Street drive record Manhattan leasing – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: COUP,BB,BB.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Llc. Riverbridge Prns Limited Com has invested 1.64% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The accumulated 80,505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare has 17,466 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,271 were reported by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Stephens Inv Management Gru Ltd Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Leavell Inv Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 17,851 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.07% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Street reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 14,917 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has 0.07% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Voya Management Limited Liability Company invested in 10,841 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,579 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,972 were accumulated by Atlantic Union National Bank. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited has invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Fincl Gp reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Garde Cap reported 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Mgmt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Advsrs Lc reported 0.15% stake. Tctc Hldgs Ltd holds 0.53% or 5,528 shares in its portfolio. 29,560 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Lc. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 301 are owned by Goldstein Munger & Assocs. Jbf Capital holds 4.45% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Switzerland-based Bellecapital Intl has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.