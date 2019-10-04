Bio Techne (TECH) Market Valuation Rose While Guggenheim Capital Boosted Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holds Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 362,825 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 31,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 24,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $198.35. About 21,803 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Palisade Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.51% or 15,599 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 9,700 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 15,383 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 345,510 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,065 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated reported 14,238 shares. 13,574 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Lateef Investment LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,100 shares. 59,651 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,371 shares to 144,914 shares, valued at $23.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,907 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,530 activity. $37,000 worth of stock was bought by Kummeth Charles R. on Monday, September 9.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New Ord Cl (NYSE:MANU) by 41,263 shares to 25,777 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp Com No Par (NYSE:KGC) by 191,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,904 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).