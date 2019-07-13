Bio Techne (TECH) Market Valuation Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $6.93 Million; As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Share Value Declined, Holder Centre Asset Management Lowered by $687,420 Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 92,659 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.91M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04 million shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.01% or 23,839 shares. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 16,262 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 167,883 shares. 78,579 were reported by Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Enterprise Fincl Services stated it has 29 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 42,629 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.06% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 163,765 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 23,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,599 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 7,032 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank stated it has 4,660 shares. 871 are owned by Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 490,320 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 0.08% or 15,980 shares. Kopp reported 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 25,898 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.28% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 3.30 million shares. John G Ullman Associate reported 0.28% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 1.18 million shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 158,334 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 128,623 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 127,962 shares. Advisory Ser Net Llc accumulated 0% or 867 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca reported 1.99% stake. Adage Capital Partners Gru Limited Com owns 0.56% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8.17M shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc Inc has 47,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Group stated it has 787,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 68,992 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

