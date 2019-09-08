Bio Techne (TECH) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Bailard Trimmed Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding by $683,383

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 40,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 46,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, down from 87,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 3.15 million shares traded or 55.15% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $188.18. About 167,902 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 24,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs. Amer Century Cos holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 640,415 shares. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 376,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Company has 1.09 million shares. Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 214,000 shares. Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 956,500 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 325 shares. Kirr Marbach Ltd In holds 2.54% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 580,917 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 26 shares. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 520,361 shares to 686,771 shares, valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.