Bio-Techne (TECH) Analysts See $1.21 EPS; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shorts Increased By 2.95%

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $857.25 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. It has a 67.19 P/E ratio. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.