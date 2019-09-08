Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.98 N/A 3.10 67.86 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bio-Techne Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target is $270, while its potential upside is 43.48%. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 160.26% and its consensus price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.