Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 201 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 594.91 N/A -1.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.37% for Bio-Techne Corporation with average target price of $270.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 12.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.