Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 188 11.80 N/A 3.10 63.51 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bio-Techne Corporation and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. In other hand, Savara Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and its Quick Ratio is 15.6. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Bio-Techne Corporation and Savara Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $226.67, while its potential upside is 4.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 49.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was less bullish than Savara Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Savara Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.