Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 195 11.57 N/A 3.10 63.51 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 20.94 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Bio-Techne Corporation is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $250, and a 16.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.