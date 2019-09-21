Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.56 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Bio-Techne Corporation and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average target price is $270, while its potential upside is 34.71%.

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.

On 6 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Pfenex Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.