Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 197 11.14 N/A 3.10 67.86 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.91 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.92% and an $250 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 588.71% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.