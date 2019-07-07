Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

We are comparing Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 188 11.70 N/A 3.10 63.51 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bio-Techne Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bio-Techne Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 5.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 1% respectively. 0.38% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 35.9% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.