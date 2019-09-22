Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bio-Techne Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bio-Techne Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 34.71% upside potential and an average target price of $270. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus target price and a 36.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.