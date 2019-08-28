Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.27 N/A 3.10 67.86 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 9.24 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.16% for Bio-Techne Corporation with average target price of $250.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.