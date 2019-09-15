Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 10.30 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bio-Techne Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 34.36% at a $270 consensus target price. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 68.36% and its consensus target price is $116. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.