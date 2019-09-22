Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.99 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bio-Techne Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 34.71% at a $270 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.