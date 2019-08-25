Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.11 N/A 3.10 67.86 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$250 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 33.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.